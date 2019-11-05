Russell picked up an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Russell now has two assists, 39 blocked shots and 22 hits through 16 appearances this season. He's likely to see third-pairing minutes, but Joel Persson was benched after a turnover in the second period, allowing Russell to log 20:06 in Monday's contest. If Persson is scratched at any point in time, Russell would be most likely to move up alongside Oscar Klefbom.