Brodziak's fifth goal of the season was the game-winner in a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Monday.

The goal came with only five seconds left in the second period, and it was enough to make the Sabres swap Linus Ullmark out in favor of Carter Hutton to start the third period. Brodziak went 19 games without a goal and 15 skates without a point prior to his tally Monday. The 34-year-old center has been mired on the fourth line in his first season of his second stint with the Oilers, a graveyard for point production on the eight-worst offense in the league.