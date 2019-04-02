Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Brodziak (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The severity of Brodziak's undisclosed injury remains a mystery, but it will cost him at least one contest. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability, as he's only totaled nine points in 70 games this campaign.
