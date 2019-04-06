Brodziak (undisclosed) didn't accompany the Oilers on the Calgary trip for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Flames, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

That's a wrap on Brodziak's 2018-19 campaign, with the traditional bottom-six pivot producing six goals and three assists over 70 games. While there are hundreds of NHL players with more impressive attacking-zone totals, Brodziak actually performed at a decent clip considering he was only deployed for 11:42 of average ice time.