Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Goal drought drags on
Brodziak has failed to find the back of the net in eight straight contests.
Brodziak may struggle to reach the 10-goal mark for the sixth time in the last seven years. Once a 20-goal scorer with Minnesota, the center has failed to produce at that level with St. Louis or Edmonton. With a minimal cap hit ($1.15 million) and changes likely coming for the Oilers, the 34-year-old could find himself on the move ahead of the trade deadline.
