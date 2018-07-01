Brodziak agreed to a two-year contract with Edmonton, worth $1 million annually, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

The 34-year-old center is coming off a strong season with St. Louis, netting 10 goals and 33 points in 81 games. Brodziak will provide some needed depth for Edmonton, likely centering a bottom-six line behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Drafted by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 Brodziak scored 26 goals and 59 points in 175 games during his first run with Edmonton.