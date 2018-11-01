Brodziak has not recorded a point in 2018-19 and is playing, on average, less than 10 minutes per game.

The 34-year-old veteran is averaging 9:23 of ice time to this point in the season and has posted a minus-5 rating through 10 games. Brodziak put up 33 points just last season but has failed to follow it up, having whiffed out of the gates to begin 2018-19.