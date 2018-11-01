Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Minutes crunch
Brodziak has not recorded a point in 2018-19 and is playing, on average, less than 10 minutes per game.
The 34-year-old veteran is averaging 9:23 of ice time to this point in the season and has posted a minus-5 rating through 10 games. Brodziak put up 33 points just last season but has failed to follow it up, having whiffed out of the gates to begin 2018-19.
More News
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Joining Edmonton on two-year deal•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Could take talents back to Edmonton•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Finishes season on high note•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Runs assist streak to three games•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Dishes two helpers in loss•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Working on second line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.