Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Pugnacious showing
Brodziak racked up 17 PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Rangers.
Brodziak answered the bell after the Rangers' Connor Brickley delivered a check to the head of Oilers defenseman Matt Benning. For his troubles, he picked up an instigator minor and a misconduct in addition to the fighting major. Brodziak has only five goals and three assists in 63 games this season, and the festivities Monday more than doubled his season total in PIM to 31.
More News
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Completes comeback•
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Goal drought drags on•
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Snipes twice including winner•
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Minutes crunch•
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Joining Edmonton on two-year deal•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Could take talents back to Edmonton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...