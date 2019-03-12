Brodziak racked up 17 PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Rangers.

Brodziak answered the bell after the Rangers' Connor Brickley delivered a check to the head of Oilers defenseman Matt Benning. For his troubles, he picked up an instigator minor and a misconduct in addition to the fighting major. Brodziak has only five goals and three assists in 63 games this season, and the festivities Monday more than doubled his season total in PIM to 31.