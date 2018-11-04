Brodziak scored twice, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 victory over Detroit on Saturday night.

Brodziak isn't known as an offensive star -- he hadn't gotten a point in 11 games prior to this outburst. Plus he only saw 12:05 of ice time Saturday, the second-lowest of the Oilers' forwards. Still, Brodziak was a dominant force on the ice. Nice night, but it's just a moment in time. He's more valuable on the ice as a penalty killer than he is in fantasy.