Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Snipes twice including winner
Brodziak scored twice, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 victory over Detroit on Saturday night.
Brodziak isn't known as an offensive star -- he hadn't gotten a point in 11 games prior to this outburst. Plus he only saw 12:05 of ice time Saturday, the second-lowest of the Oilers' forwards. Still, Brodziak was a dominant force on the ice. Nice night, but it's just a moment in time. He's more valuable on the ice as a penalty killer than he is in fantasy.
More News
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Minutes crunch•
-
Oilers' Kyle Brodziak: Joining Edmonton on two-year deal•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Could take talents back to Edmonton•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Finishes season on high note•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Runs assist streak to three games•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Dishes two helpers in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...