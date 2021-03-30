Turris scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

In the Edmonton lineup for the first time in three weeks, Turris tied the game 80 seconds into the third period when Adam Larsson's shot deflected off the back of Turris' leg and into the net. It was just the second goal of the year for Turris and first since Jan. 24, snapping a 14-game dry spell for the 31-year-old. Turris was once a viable fantasy option but hasn't reached double-digits in goals since 2017-18 and has just four points in 21 games this season.