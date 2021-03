Turris posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Turris set up Leon Draisaitl for a goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old Turris has played in the last three games and should stick in a third-line role as long as Josh Archibald (undisclosed) is out. Turris has four points, 20 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 21 contests.