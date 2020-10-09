Turris signed a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Oilers on Friday.

Fresh off a buyout by the Predators of his six-year, $36 million contract, Turris will now get a fresh start with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co. The 31-year-old will likely never reach the heights of his 64-point 2014-15 campaign with Ottawa -- or fulfill the expectations of his lofty third-overall draft pick status from 2007, for that matter -- but this could be a perfect fit for Turris. With 416 career points in 726 games, it's clear he knows how to get on the scoresheet, and any type of assignment with the aforementioned superstars above is sure to align him to improve upon last season's 31-point showing.