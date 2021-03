Turris was activated from COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Turris likely will rejoin the team in Calgary for Wednesday's game against the Flames. While he hasn't practiced in a week, Turris should be ready to slot into a bottom-six center role. The 31-year-old doesn't present much upside for fantasy players, as he's recorded just four points and 20 shots through 21 games.