Turris managed an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Turris set up Zack Kassian for the Oilers' third goal of the game. The 31-year-old Turris has just two points and a minus-9 rating through nine games. He's still operating as the third-line center, but head coach Dave Tippett may not tolerate the poor results for much longer. Devin Shore and Jujhar Khaira have shared the fourth-line center role, and Gaetan Haas is also an option on the taxi squad.