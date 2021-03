Turris played 11:26 in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Turris spent the last six games as a healthy scratch, as he has struggled to adapt in the Oilers' lineup. He's gone without a point in his last eight outings. With only a goal, two assists, a minus-10 rating and 17 shots on net in 19 appearances, the 31-year-old center is best left off of fantasy rosters.