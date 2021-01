Turris scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

It's been a rough start to Turris' Oilers career, as the goal was his first point in seven appearances. He's also posted an ugly minus-5 rating and just six hits and five blocked shots. Brought in to stabilize the third-line center role and add depth scoring, Turris has underwhelmed. He's safe to avoid in standard fantasy formats until he finds a consistent scoring touch again.