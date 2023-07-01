Pederson (upper body) penned a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Edmonton on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Pederson spent the last eight games of the season on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. In total, the 25-year-old center managed just 27 games at the NHL level during the 2022-23 campaign. In those outings, Pederson garnered three goals and three assists. Even with a one-way deal in hand, Pederson could find himself playing in the minors at some point this upcoming season.