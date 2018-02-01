Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Ascends from AHL
Brossoit was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Brossoit will presumably serve as the backup to Al Montoya on Thursday, though the team has yet to announce a starting goalie for the matchup. His recall comes on the heels of news that Cam Talbot is missed practice Wednesday while battling an illness. Brossoit's stay in the NHL may not last long, given the nature of Talbot's absence, but he should be available for the Oilers on Thursday in a pinch.
