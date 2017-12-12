Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Back at it Tuesday
Brossoit will start in goal Tuesday night versus host Columbus, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
This marks the sixth straight appearance for Brossoit, who took a loss to the Maple Leafs despite allowing just one goal in the road start Sunday. No. 1 tender Cam Talbot (upper body) remains out of commission, so Brossoit will challenge a Blue Jackets team that ranks fifth in shots (34.8) but only 22nd in scoring at 2.77 goals per game.
