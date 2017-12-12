Brossoit will start in goal Tuesday night versus host Columbus, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

This marks the sixth straight appearance for Brossoit, who took a loss to the Maple Leafs despite allowing just one goal in the road start Sunday. No. 1 tender Cam Talbot (upper body) remains out of commission, so Brossoit will challenge a Blue Jackets team that ranks fifth in shots (34.8) but only 22nd in scoring at 2.77 goals per game.