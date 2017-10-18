Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Burned for five goals in first start
Brossoit gave up five goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
It was the first start of the season for Brossoit and it certainly didn't go as planned. With Cam Talbot struggling out of the gate, the backup was given an opportunity to earn some future crease time, but ultimately ended up doing more harm than good. It's clear Talbot is the man in Edmonton and the team may be hesitant to give their starter more time off following a dismissal showing by Brossoit. The 24-year-old actually looked great in limited action last season, so when Brossoit does get that occasional spot start, expect a better showing than what we saw Tuesday.
