Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Called up Sunday
Brossoit was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Sunday.
Al Montoya can't go, so Brossoit has been called up to back up Cam Talbot. The Oilers will hope the 25-year-old doesn't actually get in net, especially since he has an .886 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Curiously promoted to big club•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Ascends from AHL•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Clears waivers, heads to minors•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Cut loose by Oilers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...