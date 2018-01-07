Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Clears waivers, heads to minors
Brossoit cleared waivers Sunday and was assigned to AHL Bakersfield.
The Oilers apparently feel plenty comfortable with their goaltending tandem of Cam Talbot and Al Montoya, especially since Brossoit posted an unappealing .886 save percentage in 13 appearances. Barring an injury, Brossoit will likely remain in the AHL.
