Brossoit was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

This raises suspicion that either Cam Talbot or Al Montoya is injured, or there may even be a trade in the works. Brossoit's had an awful season, as evidenced by a 3-7-1 record, 3.22 GAA and .886 save percentage at hockey's highest level. Edmonton reassigned defenseman Keegan Lowe to Bakersfield to make room for the 24-year-old netminder.