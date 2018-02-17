Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Curiously promoted to big club
Brossoit was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
This raises suspicion that either Cam Talbot or Al Montoya is injured, or there may even be a trade in the works. Brossoit's had an awful season, as evidenced by a 3-7-1 record, 3.22 GAA and .886 save percentage at hockey's highest level. Edmonton reassigned defenseman Keegan Lowe to Bakersfield to make room for the 24-year-old netminder.
