Brossoit was waived by Edmonton on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Oilers evidently have had enough of Brossoit at the highest level. He's gone 3-7-1 with a 3.22 GAA and .886 save percentage through a career-high 13 appearances. Of course, had it not been for a Cam Talbot upper-body injury that shelved him for seven games between Nov. 30 - Dec. 14, Brossoit would almost assuredly still be in the single digits for appearances at this point in the season. Besides, the Oilers swung a trade with Montreal for Al Montoya on Thursday. Assuming Brossoit passes through waivers, look for the B.C. native to see action with AHL Bakersfield.