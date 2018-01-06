Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Cut loose by Oilers
Brossoit was waived by Edmonton on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Oilers evidently have had enough of Brossoit at the highest level. He's gone 3-7-1 with a 3.22 GAA and .886 save percentage through a career-high 13 appearances. Of course, had it not been for a Cam Talbot upper-body injury that shelved him for seven games between Nov. 30 - Dec. 14, Brossoit would almost assuredly still be in the single digits for appearances at this point in the season. Besides, the Oilers swung a trade with Montreal for Al Montoya on Thursday. Assuming Brossoit passes through waivers, look for the B.C. native to see action with AHL Bakersfield.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Lit up by Predators•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Making seventh consecutive start•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Stops 25 in blowout win•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Back at it Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Yields lone goal in loss•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...