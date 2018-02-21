Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Demoted Wednesday
Brossoit was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old netminder's most recent spell with the Oilers lasted all of five days and came to a close without Brossoit seeing any game action. Brossoit has had a difficult go of things regardless of the level he's played at this season, allowing over three goals per game with Edmonton and Bakersfield while carrying an overall save percentage of .881. If either of the Oilers' current goaltending duo of Cam Talbot and Al Montoya experience any injury problems in the remainder of the season then Brossoit will likely be recalled once again.
