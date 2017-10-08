Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Excellent in relief appearance Saturday
Brossoit stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Cam Talbot in Saturday's loss to Vancouver.
It was a rough night for Talbot, who was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots. While Brossoit was perfect as his replacement, he likely won't see much action this season considering Talbot started 73 games in 2016-17. When Brossoit does see action, he makes for a decent spot start, as the 24-year-old posted a .928 save percentage in eight games last season.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Wins season finale versus Canucks•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Draws finale start Sunday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Stands tall in rare appearance•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Drawing spot start Saturday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Six stops in relief win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...