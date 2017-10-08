Brossoit stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Cam Talbot in Saturday's loss to Vancouver.

It was a rough night for Talbot, who was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots. While Brossoit was perfect as his replacement, he likely won't see much action this season considering Talbot started 73 games in 2016-17. When Brossoit does see action, he makes for a decent spot start, as the 24-year-old posted a .928 save percentage in eight games last season.