Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Fends off Flames for first win
Brossoit stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's victory over the Flames.
It was the first victory of the season for Brossoit, and it didn't come easy. The 24-year-old had to weather a third-period comeback storm, as the Flames rallied from 6-2 down to make it a 6-5 game. With Cam Talbot (upper body) sidelined, Brossoit has taken over the reigns in the Edmonton crease. He certainly isn't an ideal fantasy option with a lackluster .872 save percentage, but there's a chance for him to string together some victories on a desperate Oilers' squad.
