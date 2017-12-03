Brossoit stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's victory over the Flames.

It was the first victory of the season for Brossoit, and it didn't come easy. The 24-year-old had to weather a third-period comeback storm, as the Flames rallied from 6-2 down to make it a 6-5 game. With Cam Talbot (upper body) sidelined, Brossoit has taken over the reigns in the Edmonton crease. He certainly isn't an ideal fantasy option with a lackluster .872 save percentage, but there's a chance for him to string together some victories on a desperate Oilers' squad.