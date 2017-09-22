Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest
Brossoit will start between the pipes in Friday's preseason game against the Canucks.
The 24-year-old netminder posted an impressive stat line in limited action last season, compiling a 4-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.99 GAA and .928 save percentage in eight appearances. Brossoit could get 20-plus starts as Cam Talbot's backup this season, but he won't be worth owning in season-long formats unless Talbot sustains a long-term injury.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Wins season finale versus Canucks•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Draws finale start Sunday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Stands tall in rare appearance•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Drawing spot start Saturday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Six stops in relief win•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Takes first NHL loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...