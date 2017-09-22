Brossoit will start between the pipes in Friday's preseason game against the Canucks.

The 24-year-old netminder posted an impressive stat line in limited action last season, compiling a 4-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.99 GAA and .928 save percentage in eight appearances. Brossoit could get 20-plus starts as Cam Talbot's backup this season, but he won't be worth owning in season-long formats unless Talbot sustains a long-term injury.