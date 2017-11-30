Brossoit will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Brossoit will take over as the starter for the injured Cam Talbot (upper body) -- who was placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Brossoit has underwhelmed this season, as he is yet to earn a win in his six appearances while posting a 3.31 GAA. Facing the talent laden Leafs is probably not the best matchup for the netminder to begin his stint as the No. 1.