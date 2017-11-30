Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Thursday
Brossoit will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Brossoit will take over as the starter for the injured Cam Talbot (upper body) -- who was placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Brossoit has underwhelmed this season, as he is yet to earn a win in his six appearances while posting a 3.31 GAA. Facing the talent laden Leafs is probably not the best matchup for the netminder to begin his stint as the No. 1.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Takes loss despite solid performance•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Buffalo•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles in relief Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Makes 18 saves in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Making rare start•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Burned for five goals in first start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...