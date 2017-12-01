Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gives up five in first start sans Talbot
Brossoit allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Brossoit is expected be the starter for at least the next two weeks with Cam Talbot (upper body) on injured reserve, and Edmonton's next few opponents will be licking their chops after this performance. Toronto struck three times in the opening period and beat Brossoit twice in the third before adding an empty-netter to seal it.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Takes loss despite solid performance•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Buffalo•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles in relief Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Makes 18 saves in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Making rare start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...