Brossoit allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Brossoit is expected be the starter for at least the next two weeks with Cam Talbot (upper body) on injured reserve, and Edmonton's next few opponents will be licking their chops after this performance. Toronto struck three times in the opening period and beat Brossoit twice in the third before adding an empty-netter to seal it.