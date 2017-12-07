Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gives up three in loss
Brossoit made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.
Brossoit came into this game with a 3.80 GAA and a .872 save percentage, so this is actually something of a step in the right direction for him. Will Cam Talbot out, the 24-year-old is Edmonton's starting goalie, but it is hard to believe he will be up to it. After all, Brossoit has a career .896 save percentage.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Names self Wednesday starter•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Fends off Flames for first win•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Rolled out again Saturday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gives up five in first start sans Talbot•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Takes loss despite solid performance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...