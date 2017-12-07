Brossoit made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.

Brossoit came into this game with a 3.80 GAA and a .872 save percentage, so this is actually something of a step in the right direction for him. Will Cam Talbot out, the 24-year-old is Edmonton's starting goalie, but it is hard to believe he will be up to it. After all, Brossoit has a career .896 save percentage.