Brossoit allowed four goals on just 23 shots in a 4-0 loss to visiting Nashville on Thursday.

He didn't receive any offensive support, but Brossoit was subpar -- as has been the case rather often lately. He's alternated wins and losses over the last seven games and now owns and unsightly .889 save percentage and equally terrible 3.22 GAA through 10 starts. Fellow goaltender Cam Talbot (upper body) could return as early as Saturday, so those making use of Brossoit should probably start looking for other options.