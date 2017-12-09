Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Looking for better play against Habs
Brossoit will guard the cage against host Montreal on Saturday evening, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
A desperation play in fantasy with Cam Talbot hampered by an upper-body injury, Brossoit only has one win through nine games this season. Even a broken clock is correct twice a day, but consider all possible alternatives before rolling the dice on the B.C. native as he takes on a Habs team that has climbed up to fourth place in the Atlantic Division after a tumultuous start.
