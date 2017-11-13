Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Makes 18 saves in shootout loss
Brossoit stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sunday's shootout loss to the Capitals.
Brossoit was excellent through regulation and overtime and it's hard to fault him on the lone shootout goal by the silky TJ Oshie. This was just Brossoit's second start of the season, as starter Cam Talbot doesn't get very many nights off. The 24-year-old owns a lackluster .881 save percentage on the year, but he showed Sunday he's capable of stepping up when Talbot needs a rest. Brossoit won't see much action, but there are certainly worse spot starters out there.
