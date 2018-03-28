Brossoit stopped seven of nine shots after replacing Cam Talbot early in the second period during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It was his first game action since being called up from AHL Bakersfield on the weekend. With Talbot struggling mightily and Al Montoya (undisclosed) banged up, Brossoit could be poised to make his first NHL start since mid-December in Thursday's game against the Canucks, but his 3.24 GAA and .883 save percentage in 14 games for the Oilers this season don't suggest he'll fare much better if he gets the nod.