Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Makes relief appearance Tuesday
Brossoit stopped seven of nine shots after replacing Cam Talbot early in the second period during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It was his first game action since being called up from AHL Bakersfield on the weekend. With Talbot struggling mightily and Al Montoya (undisclosed) banged up, Brossoit could be poised to make his first NHL start since mid-December in Thursday's game against the Canucks, but his 3.24 GAA and .883 save percentage in 14 games for the Oilers this season don't suggest he'll fare much better if he gets the nod.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Called up Sunday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Curiously promoted to big club•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Ascends from AHL•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Clears waivers, heads to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...