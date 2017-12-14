Brossoit will command the crease Thursday for a home start against the Predators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Filling in for the injured Cam Talbot (upper body), Brossoit has posted three wins with a 3.02 GAA and .898 save percentage in the last six games. Those numbers don't look all that great on paper, but the 24-year-old netminder has actually been dialed in of late, yielding just three goals on 52 shots between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets, respectively. Now, he'll try to slow down the NHL's sixth-ranked offense in the Predators, who also happen to be the league's most heavily penalized team.