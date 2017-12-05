Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Names self Wednesday starter
Brossoit said that he will start in goal Wednesday against the Flyers, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.
Although trusting players at their own word is sometimes risky, Cam Talbot (upper body) remains on injured reserve and there's no reason to think that the Oilers will be rolling out Nick Ellis, so that leaves just Brossoit to start his third straight contest. The 24-year-old has not looked sharp as Edmonton's de facto starter, allowing five goals in each of the last two contests, but he will have a chance to turn it around against a Philadelphia squad that averaged just 2.23 goals per game in November.
