Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Nets second win this season
Brossoit made 22 saves in a 6-2 win over Montreal on Saturday night.
The win was just Brossoit's second of the season, although it's important to note that both of those wins have come in the last three games. Brossoit continues to yield a lot of goals and you can't really roll a sieve on your squad.
