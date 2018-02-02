Play

The Oilers assigned Brossoit to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Brossoit's demotion indicates Cam Talbot (illness) will likely be ready to return Monday against Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old netminder will return to his role as Bakersfield's starting netminder for the foreseeable future.

