Brossoit will start in goal Saturday night versus host Calgary, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

With starting goalie Cam Talbot (upper body) expected to miss at least two weeks, expect to see a lot more of Brossoit, who is winless through seven appearances to go along with a hefty 3.60 GAA and correspondingly low .876 save percentage. The Flames are ranked 18th in the league by means of averaging 2.84 goals per game, and their power play is better than the league average at 21.2 percent. This is probably not the time to take your chances with Brossoit.