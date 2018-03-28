Brossoit was shipped off to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Brossiot's demotion should point to the fact the Al Montoya (undisclosed) will be healthy enough to at least serve as the backup versus the Canucks on Thursday. The 24-year-old Brossoit's relief appearance against Columbus was the first time he's hit the ice for the Oilers since mid-December. The netminder will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but will likely find himself suiting up for the Condors next year, as Montoya remains under contract through the 2018-19 campaign.