Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Sent packing
Brossoit was shipped off to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Brossiot's demotion should point to the fact the Al Montoya (undisclosed) will be healthy enough to at least serve as the backup versus the Canucks on Thursday. The 24-year-old Brossoit's relief appearance against Columbus was the first time he's hit the ice for the Oilers since mid-December. The netminder will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but will likely find himself suiting up for the Condors next year, as Montoya remains under contract through the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Makes relief appearance Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Called up Sunday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Curiously promoted to big club•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Ascends from AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...