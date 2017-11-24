Brossoit will start on the road against the Sabres on Friday.

Brossoit is off to a terrible start, as he has posted a 3.62 GAA and a .865 save percentage this season. The Sabres have really struggled as well, so perhaps this is an opportunity to give Brossoit a chance to pick up a win.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop