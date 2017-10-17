Brossoit will make his first start of the 2017-18 campaign in Tuesday's clash with Carolina, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Brossoit has played twice in relief of the struggling Cam Talbot this season -- performing well in the first and poorly in the second substitute appearances. The 24-year-old Brossoit is not going to take the No. 1 job from Talbot, but could give the starter a chance to rest up and get his head right.