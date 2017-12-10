Brossoit will start in back-to-back games by getting the nod for Sunday's game in Toronto, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

With Cam Talbot (upper body) still out, Brossoit should continue to see the bulk of the work for the Oilers. However, he's still not a reliable fantasy netminder. The 24-year-old owns a 3.52 GAA and a .880 save percentage with a 2-5-1 record.