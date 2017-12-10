Brossoit will start in back-to-back games by getting the nod for Sunday's game in Toronto, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

With Cam Talbot (upper body) still out, Brossoit should continue to see a bulk of the work for the Oilers. However, he's still not a reliable fantasy netminder. The 24-year-old owns a 3.52 GAA and a .880 save percentage with a 2-5-1 record.