Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Stops 25 in blowout win
Brossoit allowed two goals on 27 shots during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Blue Jackets.
Brossoit gets his third win in six starts since taking over the Oilers cage while Cam Talbot (upper body) convalesces. As long as the 24-year-old is getting such a heavy workload, he should be worthy of fantasy consideration in all formats but have reasonable expectations about his peripheral stats (3.22 GAA, .892 save percentage in five starts since taking over).
