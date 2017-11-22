Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles in relief Tuesday
Brossoit saved 31 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to St. Louis.
The Edmonton backup entered early in the first period after the Blues scored twice on three shots, and the Oilers were never legitimately in the game from that point on. Brossoit now sports a disastrous .865 save percentage and 3.62 GAA through five appearances (two starts) for the campaign. With those numbers in mind, it's difficult to view him as anything other than a desperation option in the majority of fantasy settings.
