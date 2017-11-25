Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Takes loss despite solid performance
Brossoit stopped gave up just two goals on 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo on Friday.
Edmonton's offense continues to struggle and Brossoit took a tough-luck loss because of it. With Talbot being one of the most used goalies in the NHL, Brossoit doesn't have much fantasy relevance despite being a serviceable backup. Without another back-to-back scheduled anytime soon, the 24-year-old may not see the ice for a while.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Buffalo•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles in relief Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Makes 18 saves in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Making rare start•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Burned for five goals in first start•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...