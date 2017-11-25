Brossoit stopped gave up just two goals on 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo on Friday.

Edmonton's offense continues to struggle and Brossoit took a tough-luck loss because of it. With Talbot being one of the most used goalies in the NHL, Brossoit doesn't have much fantasy relevance despite being a serviceable backup. Without another back-to-back scheduled anytime soon, the 24-year-old may not see the ice for a while.