Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Yields lone goal in loss
Brossoit allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 1-0 loss against the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
For both fantasy owners and the goaltender alike, it's certainly disappointing to only give up one goal and fail to capture the victory. The Maple Leafs scored just over 30 seconds into the contest too, and Brossoit shut the door from there. But perhaps this performance is something Brossoit can build upon for his next start. Coming into the night, he was 2-5-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .880 save percentage. With Cam Talbot still nursing an upper-body injury, Brossoit should see most of the starts for the Oilers moving forward.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Nets second win this season•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Looking for better play against Habs•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gives up three in loss•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Names self Wednesday starter•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Fends off Flames for first win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...