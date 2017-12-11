Brossoit allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 1-0 loss against the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

For both fantasy owners and the goaltender alike, it's certainly disappointing to only give up one goal and fail to capture the victory. The Maple Leafs scored just over 30 seconds into the contest too, and Brossoit shut the door from there. But perhaps this performance is something Brossoit can build upon for his next start. Coming into the night, he was 2-5-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .880 save percentage. With Cam Talbot still nursing an upper-body injury, Brossoit should see most of the starts for the Oilers moving forward.