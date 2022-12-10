Draisaitl scored a goal and registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win against Minnesota.
Draisaitl earned his fifth multi-point game in the span of just six contests. He's up to 19 goals and 46 points in 28 games this season. That scoring pace seems unsustainable, but Draisaitl's one of the few players in the league who actually might be able to maintain it.
